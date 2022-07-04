Altria Group (NYSE:MO) PT Lowered to $46.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Altria Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays cut shares of Altria Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.56.

Shares of MO stock opened at $42.25 on Friday. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.99. The firm has a market cap of $76.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 219.51%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MO. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,222,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 330.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 117,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after acquiring an additional 90,497 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

