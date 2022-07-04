Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.75.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

Shares of Altair Engineering stock opened at $52.07 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.02 and its 200 day moving average is $59.99. Altair Engineering has a twelve month low of $48.50 and a twelve month high of $82.96.

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $159.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.16 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 2,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $124,261.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,945,764.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Uwe Schramm sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $166,410.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,309 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,820.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,454 shares of company stock worth $603,037 over the last quarter. Insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 8,600,000 shares of the software’s stock valued at $664,952,000 after purchasing an additional 419,411 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,144 shares of the software’s stock valued at $314,217,000 after purchasing an additional 339,610 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,645,906 shares of the software’s stock valued at $299,196,000 after purchasing an additional 18,157 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,873,734 shares of the software’s stock valued at $299,517,000 after acquiring an additional 100,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,362,649 shares of the software’s stock valued at $152,155,000 after acquiring an additional 32,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.

