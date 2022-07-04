Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Given New C$60.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$51.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at $39.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.09. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of $35.26 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.0854 per share. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's banners.

