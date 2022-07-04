Aidos Kuneen Hits Market Cap of $2.98 Million (ADK)

Aidos Kuneen (ADK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. One Aidos Kuneen coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000623 BTC on major exchanges. Aidos Kuneen has a total market cap of $2.98 million and $270,601.00 worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aidos Kuneen has traded down 11.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,104.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,053.00 or 0.05511862 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000347 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00030774 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.01 or 0.00261784 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.16 or 0.00608027 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.40 or 0.00541214 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00075674 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Aidos Kuneen

ADK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aidos Kuneen is aidoskuneen.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

Aidos Kuneen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidos Kuneen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aidos Kuneen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aidos Kuneen using one of the exchanges listed above.

