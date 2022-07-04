Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) VP Sells $118,620.00 in Stock

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,520.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $119.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.52 and a 1 year high of $179.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.84 and a 200-day moving average of $132.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in A. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on A shares. Truist Financial cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.91.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

