Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Upgraded to Outperform by Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $95.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $97.00.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AMD. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $136.04.
Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $73.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $119.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $72.69 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 524,370 shares in the company, valued at $52,437,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 13,515 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
