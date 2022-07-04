Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Upgraded to Outperform by Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $95.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $97.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AMD. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $136.04.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $73.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $119.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $72.69 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 524,370 shares in the company, valued at $52,437,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 13,515 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

