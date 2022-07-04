Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Position Raised by White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,871 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 11,773 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 7,987 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 41,482 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,536,000 after buying an additional 18,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 43,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,041,000 after buying an additional 14,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMD. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.04.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,896,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,437,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $73.67 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.69 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The company has a market capitalization of $119.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

