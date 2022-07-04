Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

ACET has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Friday, March 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Adicet Bio in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Adicet Bio from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adicet Bio presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.29.

ACET stock opened at $14.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $587.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.21. Adicet Bio has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $21.17.

Adicet Bio ( NASDAQ:ACET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.17. Adicet Bio had a negative net margin of 93.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $24.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adicet Bio will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $11,583,000. Abingworth LLP lifted its position in Adicet Bio by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Abingworth LLP now owns 2,115,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,892,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 733,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,823,000 after buying an additional 356,891 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,439,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in Adicet Bio by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 515,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,007,000 after acquiring an additional 240,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

