ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of AEY opened at $1.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.35. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $2.82.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.76 million during the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

