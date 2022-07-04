ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JMP Securities from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research started coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, June 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stephens raised ACV Auctions from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on ACV Auctions from $30.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ACV Auctions has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.23.

ACVA stock opened at $6.49 on Thursday. ACV Auctions has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $25.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.90 and a 200 day moving average of $12.56.

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $103.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.44 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 16.00% and a negative net margin of 23.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ACV Auctions will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Waterman sold 2,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $37,370.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,791. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACVA. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 73,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 30,480 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in ACV Auctions by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

