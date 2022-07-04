Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.71 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.78. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $20.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,980,000 after acquiring an additional 721,651 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% in the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,599,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,162,000 after buying an additional 666,058 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 122.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,234,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 679,798 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $3,630,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $12,773,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

