Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.
Shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.71 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.78. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $20.99.
Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.
