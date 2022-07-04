AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ACRX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

ACRX stock opened at $0.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.34. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.60.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 642,515 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 123,241 shares in the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 23.12% of the company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and 4ARX-03 for mild sedation and pain relief during painful procedures.

