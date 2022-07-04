abrdn’s (ABDN) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of abrdn (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 150 ($1.84) target price on the stock.

ABDN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on abrdn from GBX 260 ($3.19) to GBX 195 ($2.39) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.27) target price on shares of abrdn in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.58) target price on shares of abrdn in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on abrdn from GBX 271 ($3.32) to GBX 225 ($2.76) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on abrdn from GBX 210 ($2.58) to GBX 190 ($2.33) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 191.71 ($2.35).

Get abrdn alerts:

abrdn stock opened at GBX 155.14 ($1.90) on Friday. abrdn has a 52-week low of GBX 150.35 ($1.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 300.40 ($3.69). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 181.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 207.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 7.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.