abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Cut to Sell at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on abrdn from GBX 271 ($3.32) to GBX 225 ($2.76) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on abrdn from GBX 235 ($2.88) to GBX 210 ($2.58) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered abrdn from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, abrdn has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $226.67.

SLFPF opened at $1.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.72. abrdn has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $4.90.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

