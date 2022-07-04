8PAY Hits Market Capitalization of $478,282.21 (8PAY)

8PAY (8PAY) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One 8PAY coin can now be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 8PAY has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. 8PAY has a market capitalization of $478,282.21 and approximately $80,522.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 8PAY alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00164087 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005209 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 73.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.29 or 0.00783597 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00084262 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00016335 BTC.

8PAY Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

Buying and Selling 8PAY

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8PAY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8PAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 8PAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8PAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.