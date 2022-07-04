76,987 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Bought by Palladiem LLC

Palladiem LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 76,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,635,000. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF makes up 3.2% of Palladiem LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 58,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter.

SPHD stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.71. 235,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,835,786. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $41.53 and a twelve month high of $49.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.96.

