7,329 Shares in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Acquired by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,329 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXPE. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,520 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 985 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $1.57 on Monday, hitting $96.40. 153,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,385,830. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.37 and a 1 year high of $217.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.07. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 83.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.61.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.24). Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.59) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EXPE shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Expedia Group from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $235.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.85.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $46,669.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,749.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $1,729,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 252,112 shares in the company, valued at $43,600,249.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

