6,231 Shares in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Purchased by Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC

Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises 0.1% of Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLOT. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 48.6% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period.
FLOT stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.93. 1,779,069 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.50. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.
Featured Stories
