402,014 Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Acquired by Brave Asset Management Inc.

Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 402,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $14,806,000. iShares Gold Trust makes up 5.1% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $34.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,249,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,558,770. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $32.70 and a 1 year high of $39.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.55.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

