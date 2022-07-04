40,000 Shares in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Bought by Zazove Associates LLC

Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TFC Financial Management grew its holdings in Pinterest by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in Pinterest by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Pinterest by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Pinterest by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 214.8% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PINS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Pinterest from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Pinterest from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Pinterest from $39.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

NYSE PINS traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.71. 404,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,440,060. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.17 and its 200-day moving average is $25.05. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $81.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.21.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $574.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $127,171.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 535,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,391,572.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 59,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $1,217,389.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 669,934 shares of company stock worth $12,405,181 over the last quarter. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

