3,200 Shares in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Purchased by Brave Asset Management Inc.

Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $63,575.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,197,940.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 1,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $67,739.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 329,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,599,439.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,200 shares of company stock worth $171,530. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLGT traded up $0.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.52. 8,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,286. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.51. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.34 and a 52-week high of $112.00.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.50 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 15th.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.