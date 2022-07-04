2,617 Shares in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Bought by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 1,675.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 7,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 8,378 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 716.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $547,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTS traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $174.21. 71,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,378,639. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.18 and a 12-month high of $249.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.80 and a 200 day moving average of $189.61. The firm has a market cap of $81.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.75.

In other news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $387,806.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,356 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,341. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

