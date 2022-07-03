Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.45-$0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $232.00 million-$239.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $243.65 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zumiez from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zumiez from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Zumiez in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.00.

ZUMZ stock opened at $25.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $492.53 million, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.11. Zumiez has a 52 week low of $24.84 and a 52 week high of $55.10.

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.09). Zumiez had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $220.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Zumiez will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Zumiez by 946.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 806 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Zumiez by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,403 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,362 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,838 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez during the 1st quarter worth about $791,000. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

