Zoracles (ZORA) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $57.00

Zoracles (ZORA) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One Zoracles coin can currently be bought for about $12.25 or 0.00063601 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zoracles has a market cap of $66,903.94 and approximately $57.00 worth of Zoracles was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zoracles has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00154964 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005188 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 67.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.10 or 0.00623718 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00085009 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00016335 BTC.

Zoracles Coin Profile

Zoracles’ total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,463 coins. Zoracles’ official message board is zoracles.medium.com . Zoracles’ official Twitter account is @z0racles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zoracles is https://reddit.com/r/Zoracles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zoracles is zoracles.com

Buying and Selling Zoracles

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoracles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zoracles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zoracles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

