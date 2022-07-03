ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Short Interest Update

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,080,000 shares, an increase of 39.3% from the May 31st total of 6,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 13.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZIM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Clarkson Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.60 to $53.30 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $79.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.66.

Shares of NYSE:ZIM traded down $3.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,745,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,048,107. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.40. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 12-month low of $33.71 and a 12-month high of $91.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.29.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $14.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.65 by $1.54. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 45.36% and a return on equity of 167.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 40.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $2.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 26.34%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is 23.80%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 261.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

