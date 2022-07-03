Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Zentek stock opened at $1.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.92 million, a PE ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 0.71. Zentek has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $5.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.01.

Get Zentek alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Zentek in the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Zentek in the first quarter worth approximately $199,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zentek in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Zentek in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zentek in the first quarter worth approximately $1,449,000.

Zentek Ltd. engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite Project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating; and surgical masks, HVAC filters, and personal protective equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zentek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.