Xend Finance Trading Down 18.6% This Week (XEND)

Xend Finance (XEND) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. In the last seven days, Xend Finance has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Xend Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Xend Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.77 million and approximately $160,021.00 worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00154852 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005187 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 36.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.71 or 0.00631915 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00085099 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00016369 BTC.

Xend Finance Coin Profile

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,060,249 coins. The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

