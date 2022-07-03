X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Short Interest Update

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decline of 54.2% from the May 31st total of 40,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
NYSE:XYF traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $2.71. 1,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,054. X Financial has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $16.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.89. The company has a market cap of $145.94 million, a PE ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.60.
X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $129.21 million during the quarter. X Financial had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 21.82%.
About X Financial (Get Rating)
X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. Its loan products include Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners, as well as Xiaoying revolving loan.
