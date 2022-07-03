W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of WTI opened at $4.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $616.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 2.19. W&T Offshore has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $9.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.86.

W&T Offshore ( NYSE:WTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. W&T Offshore had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W&T Offshore will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 23,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 36.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters; and under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater.

