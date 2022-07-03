Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.01 Billion

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $5.01 billion and $105.05 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $19,218.72 or 0.99785719 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00041092 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005146 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00024005 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005175 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001386 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 260,489 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.