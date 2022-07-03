Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Achieves Market Cap of $5.04 Billion

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. During the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $19,331.50 or 1.00068160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $5.04 billion and approximately $102.95 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00042340 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005109 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00024089 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005169 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001435 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 260,489 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

