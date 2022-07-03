WPP’s (WPP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of WPP (LON:WPP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WPP. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 950 ($11.66) price target on shares of WPP in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays downgraded WPP to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 1,475 ($18.10) to GBX 1,250 ($15.34) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on WPP from GBX 1,185 ($14.54) to GBX 1,230 ($15.09) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,280 ($15.70) price objective on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,281.67 ($15.72).

Shares of LON WPP opened at GBX 823.20 ($10.10) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £8.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,583.08. WPP has a 12-month low of GBX 783.20 ($9.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,231.50 ($15.11). The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 912.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,029.53.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

