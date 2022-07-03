Woonkly Power 1-Day Volume Tops $3.88 Million (WOOP)

Woonkly Power (WOOP) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. In the last week, Woonkly Power has traded 36.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Woonkly Power has a total market cap of $4.17 million and approximately $3.88 million worth of Woonkly Power was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Woonkly Power coin can now be bought for about $0.0266 or 0.00000138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Woonkly Power alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00155106 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005199 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.06 or 0.00853923 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00085445 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002363 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00016401 BTC.

Woonkly Power Profile

Woonkly Power’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 156,732,023 coins. Woonkly Power’s official Twitter account is @woonklyEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Woonkly is a DEFI protocol that enables a Decentralized Social Network in which the capital invested in post advertising by advertisers is shared with the people who interact with that content (Post, Photo, Video, Podcast); all created and working 100% on Blockchain using our own main network (Hyperledger BESU and Polkadot) connected with Binance Smart Chain (BSC). “

Woonkly Power Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woonkly Power directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woonkly Power should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Woonkly Power using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Woonkly Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Woonkly Power and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.