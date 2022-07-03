Woonkly Power 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3.52 Million (WOOP)

Woonkly Power (WOOP) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. In the last week, Woonkly Power has traded down 36.6% against the US dollar. One Woonkly Power coin can currently be bought for about $0.0262 or 0.00000136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Woonkly Power has a market capitalization of $4.11 million and approximately $3.52 million worth of Woonkly Power was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.97 or 0.00165713 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.40 or 0.00706995 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00084285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00016267 BTC.

Woonkly Power Coin Profile

Woonkly Power’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 156,732,023 coins. Woonkly Power’s official Twitter account is @woonklyEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Woonkly is a DEFI protocol that enables a Decentralized Social Network in which the capital invested in post advertising by advertisers is shared with the people who interact with that content (Post, Photo, Video, Podcast); all created and working 100% on Blockchain using our own main network (Hyperledger BESU and Polkadot) connected with Binance Smart Chain (BSC). “

Woonkly Power Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woonkly Power directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woonkly Power should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Woonkly Power using one of the exchanges listed above.

