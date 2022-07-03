Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target Cut to $111.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $130.00 to $111.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Wintrust Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Wintrust Financial from $121.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.43.

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $81.32 on Wednesday. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $65.66 and a twelve month high of $105.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.51.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.53. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $462.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.10%.

In related news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.23 per share, for a total transaction of $456,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,652,575.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,873,000 after acquiring an additional 10,912 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 123,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,945,000 after acquiring an additional 22,052 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 20,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,139,000. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

