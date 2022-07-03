Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,079,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,572 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.24% of Welltower worth $103,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,651,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,087,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564,148 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,618,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,368,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,041 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,334,568,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,150,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,078,000 after acquiring an additional 438,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,382,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,236,000 after buying an additional 949,588 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welltower alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on WELL shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Shares of WELL opened at $83.21 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.56 and a 1 year high of $99.43. The company has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.35 and a 200-day moving average of $87.51.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.68). Welltower had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 325.34%.

Welltower Profile (Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.