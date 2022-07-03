Wells Fargo & Company Trims Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Target Price to $181.00

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $181.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

AYI has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair cut shares of Acuity Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $210.00 to $188.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $241.00 to $211.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $210.67.

AYI opened at $157.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.75 and a 200 day moving average of $183.02. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.56. Acuity Brands has a 12 month low of $142.71 and a 12 month high of $224.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.74. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.37%.

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total transaction of $160,787.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,805.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AYI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $440,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Acuity Brands by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Acuity Brands by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Acuity Brands by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,801 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Acuity Brands by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,139 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $66,772,000 after purchasing an additional 7,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

