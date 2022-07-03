Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target to $142.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $159.00 to $142.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ETN. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $167.73.

Get Eaton alerts:

NYSE:ETN opened at $127.37 on Wednesday. Eaton has a 1 year low of $123.69 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. Eaton’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.59%.

In other Eaton news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in Eaton by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 7,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton (Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.