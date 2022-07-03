WELL Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.23 Million (WELL)

WELL (WELL) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. During the last seven days, WELL has traded down 26.6% against the dollar. One WELL coin can currently be bought for $0.0163 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WELL has a total market capitalization of $2.23 million and $566,658.00 worth of WELL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About WELL

WELL is a coin. WELL’s total supply is 1,496,163,846 coins and its circulating supply is 137,080,000 coins. WELL’s official Twitter account is @jointeamwell and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WELL is /r/JoinWell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WELL’s official website is www.joinwell.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WELL is the 1st healthcare protocol and is globalizing healthcare and eliminating country borders to directly connect doctors, therapists, psychologists and other healthcare specialists to patients worldwide through the WELL platform. WELL tokens are based on the Ethereum network. It's used for transactions in the network, used to solve the world’s biggest healthcare issues surrounding cross-border payments, data accessibility and payment risk. “

WELL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WELL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WELL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WELL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

