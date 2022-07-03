Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wedbush currently has a $32.00 price objective on the ride-sharing company’s stock.
LYFT has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lyft from $47.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Lyft from $43.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a market perform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lyft from $56.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.93.
Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $13.48 on Wednesday. Lyft has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $63.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.84.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,589,174 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $67,906,000 after buying an additional 61,761 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Lyft by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 10,267 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Lyft by 2,462.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 44,301 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 42,572 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lyft by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Lyft (Get Rating)
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
