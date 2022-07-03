Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wedbush currently has a $32.00 price objective on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

LYFT has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lyft from $47.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Lyft from $43.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a market perform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lyft from $56.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $13.48 on Wednesday. Lyft has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $63.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.84.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.21. Lyft had a negative net margin of 22.42% and a negative return on equity of 50.06%. The business had revenue of $875.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lyft will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,589,174 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $67,906,000 after buying an additional 61,761 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Lyft by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 10,267 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Lyft by 2,462.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 44,301 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 42,572 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lyft by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

