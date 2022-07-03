Wedbush Lowers Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Price Target to C$13.00

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wedbush from C$17.00 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wedbush currently has a na rating on the stock.

WEED has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$7.00 to C$5.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on Canopy Growth from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut Canopy Growth to a sell rating and set a C$2.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered Canopy Growth to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$8.83.

Shares of Canopy Growth stock opened at C$3.66 on Wednesday. Canopy Growth has a one year low of C$3.52 and a one year high of C$29.89. The company has a market cap of C$1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.18, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 8.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.42.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

