Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stake Lowered by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WM. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 7.1% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $7,901,708.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $16,046,994.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total value of $452,812.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,985 shares of company stock worth $10,072,025 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on WM shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

WM opened at $155.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.84. The company has a market capitalization of $64.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $170.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

