Wagerr Reaches Market Cap of $2.30 Million (WGR)

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, Wagerr has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $2.30 million and $3,544.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wagerr coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00007664 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003868 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Wagerr Coin Profile

WGR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 244,876,703 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Wagerr Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

