Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.83.

VNNVF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of Vonovia from €59.50 ($63.30) to €44.00 ($46.81) in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Vonovia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Vonovia from €53.00 ($56.38) to €52.00 ($55.32) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Vonovia in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.

OTCMKTS:VNNVF opened at $31.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.31. Vonovia has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $72.97.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

