VNX (VNXLU) Tops One Day Volume of $1,371.00

VNX (VNXLU) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 3rd. One VNX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, VNX has traded 69.1% lower against the dollar. VNX has a market cap of $563,031.39 and approximately $1,371.00 worth of VNX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About VNX

VNXLU is a coin. VNX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. VNX’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

Buying and Selling VNX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VNX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VNX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

