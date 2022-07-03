VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Short Interest Update

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,620,000 shares, an increase of 56.0% from the May 31st total of 2,320,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,292,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,629,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,916,452.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,603,123.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,541 shares of company stock valued at $9,329,923. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,223 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $3,783,000 after buying an additional 5,686 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,382,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 148.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,371,746 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $158,959,000 after purchasing an additional 819,811 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,496,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at about $728,000. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VMW shares. Mizuho raised their price target on VMware to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.91.

NYSE:VMW traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.06. The stock had a trading volume of 653,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. VMware has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $167.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.28). VMware had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that VMware will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

About VMware (Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.