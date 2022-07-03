Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,368.14 ($16.78).

A number of research firms recently commented on VTY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,207 ($14.81) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($17.18) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,200 ($14.72) to GBX 1,100 ($13.50) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

VTY stock opened at GBX 837 ($10.27) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 851.27 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 968.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 7.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. Vistry Group has a 52 week low of GBX 749.50 ($9.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,301.50 ($15.97).

In other news, insider Ashley Steel bought 1,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 919 ($11.27) per share, with a total value of £9,934.39 ($12,187.94). Also, insider Greg Fitzgerald bought 9,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 899 ($11.03) per share, with a total value of £84,497.01 ($103,664.59).

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. The company offers one-bedroom to five-bedroom family homes. As of December 31, 2021, it had 42,770 controlled land bank plots and 40,000 strategic land bank plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

