Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:VBOCU) Lock-Up Period To End on July 6th

Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:VBOCU – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, July 6th. Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition had issued 7,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 7th. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

VBOCU stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $10.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VBOCU. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $414,000.

Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the neuro-musculoskeletal industry primarily in North America and Europe.

