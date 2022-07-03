Virtue Poker (VPP) Trading 40.4% Lower This Week

Virtue Poker (VPP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Virtue Poker has a market cap of $1.47 million and $22,487.00 worth of Virtue Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Virtue Poker coin can currently be purchased for $0.0137 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Virtue Poker has traded 40.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00164691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005190 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $121.68 or 0.00632149 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00085002 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00016288 BTC.

About Virtue Poker

Virtue Poker’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,988,748 coins. Virtue Poker’s official Twitter account is @virtue_poker and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Virtue Poker is https://reddit.com/r/virtuepoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

