Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VIRT. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $36.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $40.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $23.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of -0.20. Virtu Financial has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.59.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $522.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.93 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.43%.

In other Virtu Financial news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 50,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $1,462,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,024. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 30,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $867,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,705.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,500. Corporate insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 431,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after buying an additional 111,096 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 308.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 310,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,593,000 after buying an additional 234,721 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 314.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 64,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 49,205 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 151,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after buying an additional 22,994 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

